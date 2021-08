NESN Logo Sign In

Which Boston Red Sox player are you excited to watch in the second half of the season?

NESN’s Sam Panayotovich swung by TKO Malley’s recently to catch up with Red Sox fans ahead of the squad’s clash with the Baltimore Orioles to ask them this very question.

To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Friday Night Fenway,” presented by Budweiser.