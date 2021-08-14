New York Post Roasted For Predicting Chris Sale Would Lose In Return

Maybe next time?

by

Predicting the result of Major League Baseball games is a pretty silly exercise.

Firing off an emphatic declaration that a team would lose a Major League Baseball game is moronic.

Step right up, New York Post!

The Boston Red Sox welcomed the return of ace starter Chris Sale on Saturday. The hurler, who had not pitched in two years due to March 2020 Tommy John surgery took the bump against the lowly Baltimore Orioles, and looked sharp. He struck out eight and gave up two runs over five innings.

And as the Red Sox offense started piling up runs on the O’s (they had 15 through six innings), so started circulating a New York Post tweet from earlier in the day.

Sheesh!

Click on the tweet, by the way, and you’ll be welcomed with a flood of responses dunking on the newspaper.

If you get as far as clicking on the link, you’ll enjoy such quips abound that ultimately proved to be dramatically wrong.

What a shame.

