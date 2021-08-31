NESN Logo Sign In

The NFC East has not featured a repeat champion in nearly two decades, which isn’t exactly good news for the Washington Football Team.

Washington claimed the division title following the 2020 season despite the fact they failed to go .500 during the regular season and finished 7-9. The Football Team benefited from an injury-plagued Cowboys squad that lost signal-caller Dak Prescott to a season-ending injury along with absences to some of Dallas’ best offensive linemen. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley wasn’t on the field long, either, while the Philadelphia Eagles went from first to last in a matter of a year.

Oddsmakers see things going a different way this time around, though.

Here is a quick look at some of the notable betting odds for the NFC East as well as a best bet for the 2021 NFL season.

(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

TO WIN DIVISION

Dallas Cowboys +150

Washington Football Team +200

New York Giants +400

Philadelphia Eagles +500

MVP

Dak Prescott +1800

Jalen Hurts +6500

Ezekiel Elliot +10000

Saquon Barkley +10000