The NFC East has not featured a repeat champion in nearly two decades, which isn’t exactly good news for the Washington Football Team.
Washington claimed the division title following the 2020 season despite the fact they failed to go .500 during the regular season and finished 7-9. The Football Team benefited from an injury-plagued Cowboys squad that lost signal-caller Dak Prescott to a season-ending injury along with absences to some of Dallas’ best offensive linemen. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley wasn’t on the field long, either, while the Philadelphia Eagles went from first to last in a matter of a year.
Oddsmakers see things going a different way this time around, though.
Here is a quick look at some of the notable betting odds for the NFC East as well as a best bet for the 2021 NFL season.
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
TO WIN DIVISION
Dallas Cowboys +150
Washington Football Team +200
New York Giants +400
Philadelphia Eagles +500
MVP
Dak Prescott +1800
Jalen Hurts +6500
Ezekiel Elliot +10000
Saquon Barkley +10000
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
DeVonta Smith +2200
Kadarius Toney +4000
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Micah Parsons +600
Jamin Davis +800
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Chase Young +850
Montez Sweat +2500
BEST BET
Dak Prescott to win Comeback Player of the Year +210
Prescott’s gruesome compound fracture and dislocated ankle injury from Week 5 against the New York Giants is well-documented. It was absolutely brutal to watch and perhaps the only thing worse than the injury was seeing a visibly emotional Prescott leave the field on the back of a cart. That image likely will resonate in the minds of many this season, including those who make the decisions on season-end awards like Comeback Player of the Year.
Prescott is the favorite to win the award, and for good reason, but the fact he remains plus money is something you shouldn’t overlook. If Prescott has the Cowboys 3-1 after Week 4 and individually is among the league’s passing leaders, his prices won’t be as enticing. Prescott led the league in passing yards before his injury (1,690 through four weeks). And with the Cowboys having one of the best receiving corps in the league — Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup — Prescott has the opportunity to throw for 350-400 yards on a consistent basis. After all, given how bad the Cowboys’ defense was last season, Prescott had to throw for 450, 472 and 502 yards in three of his first four games. And while the Dallas defense seemingly has improved on paper, the 28-year-old QB still will be relied on heavily. And that’s good news for those who want to place a wager on him.