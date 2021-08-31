NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is the hottest name in the NFL this Tuesday.

The Alabama rookie outplayed Cam Newton in training camp and the keys to the New England offense are now his. After Newton was cut around 10 a.m. ET, Jones immediately started to ascend up the football betting boards in the Offensive Rookie of the Year market.

Remember, Jones was being dealt as high as 10-to-1 last week.

Sportsbooks did their best to react to breaking news — not to mention the fast fingers of sports bettors across the country — and move their Offensive ROY markets on the fly. Some shops had a new number within 10 minutes, while others took the odds “off the board” and reposted new ones. There’s no right or wrong way to do it.

Circa Sports in Las Vegas reacted the strongest to Tuesday’s breaking news by dropping Jones all the way to +350 within mere moments of the announcement. So that $100 bet that would’ve won you $1,000 only makes you $350 right now. In fact, Circa currently has Jones and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence as co-betting favorites.

Mac Jones was 10/1 for Offensive ROY almost everywhere late last week.



Circa: +350

Westgate: +450

SugarHouse: +600

FanDuel: +700

BetMGM: Off the Board

Caesars: OTB

DraftKings: OTB

PointsBet: OTB



PointsBet Sportsbook took its market off the board and recalibrated the odds. It currently has Lawrence first (+350), then Jones (+450) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (+600).