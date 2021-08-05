NFL Odds: Sportsbooks Seeing Sharp ‘Under’ Bets In Hall Of Fame Game

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time since Super Bowl LV, you can bet on an NFL football game Thursday night.

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers kickstart the preseason pigskin party with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. And don’t think for one second that the American public isn’t ready to fire bets on a game that is a glorified exhibition.

“People will bet this game because they’re that sick and deranged,” Westgate SuperBook executive director John Murray joked with me over the phone. “But really, I expect there to be a quite a bit of action. People are obsessed with the NFL and they will bet into it.”

Pittsburgh opened as a 1-point favorite with a total of 34 at most American sportsbooks. There’s been a slight push to the Steelers up to -2, but the more noticeable move has shown on the “Under.” Multiple shops reported sharp bets “Under” 33.5 and 33 to NESN.

The betting market is currently down to O/U 32.5.

A “sharp” is somebody who consistently beats the closing line — betting a favorite -5.5 when the market closes -7 — and is historically a winning bettor. These players help shape the betting market and help sportsbooks get to the right number.

“NFL preseason is one of the sharpest markets there is,” Murray explained. “Lots of sharp players get involved. Maybe they get information that this team or that team is going to play its starters three quarters. It’s very information-driven and a very tough market to book. There’s not a lot of tourist dollars.”