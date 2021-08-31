NFL Rumors: Cardinals’ Malcolm Butler Considering Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Malcolm Butler could retire without ever playing for the Arizona Cardinals.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the cornerback is dealing with a “personal situation that has him mulling retirement.”

Butler signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in the offseason after spending the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He spent his first four NFL seasons as a member of the New England Patriots.

NFL insider Josina Anderson also reported the Butler news, adding that a team source told her they don’t “have a clue” as to why Butler may hang up his cleats.

Butler, of course, helped the Patriots to a Super Bowl XLIX win when he intercepted Russell Wilson in 2014.