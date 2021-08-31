NFL Rumors: Cardinals’ Malcolm Butler Considering Retirement

Butler has some decisions to make about his future

Malcolm Butler could retire without ever playing for the Arizona Cardinals.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the cornerback is dealing with a “personal situation that has him mulling retirement.”

Butler signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in the offseason after spending the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He spent his first four NFL seasons as a member of the New England Patriots.

NFL insider Josina Anderson also reported the Butler news, adding that a team source told her they don’t “have a clue” as to why Butler may hang up his cleats.

Butler, of course, helped the Patriots to a Super Bowl XLIX win when he intercepted Russell Wilson in 2014.

