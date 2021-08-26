NFL Rumors: Patriots Acquiring Cornerback Shaun Wade From Ravens

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are adding a high-potential rookie to their cornerback room.

The Patriots are finalizing a trade for Baltimore Ravens corner Shaun Wade, according to a report Thursday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The Ravens reportedly will receive a 2022 seventh-round pick and a 2023 fifth-rounder in the deal.

Wade was considered a potential first-round prospect a year ago but dropped to the fifth after a rough final season at Ohio State. The Ravens drafted him with the 160th overall pick, and he’s posted impressive numbers in his first NFL preseason.

Playing mostly as an outside corner, Wade intercepted the only target he’s seen in coverage through two games, according to Pro Football Focus.

Ravens rookie CB Shaun Wade this preseason



? Coverage snaps: 25

? Passer rating when targeted: 0.0

? INTs: 1 pic.twitter.com/3wJqdwFEEm — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 26, 2021

The Patriots’ cornerback depth has been iffy all summer with 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore sidelined since the start of training camp. Gilmore remains on the physically unable to perform list and has yet to practice. He also reportedly is unhappy with his current contract, which is set to pay him just $7 million in base salary this season.

If Gilmore is not removed from PUP by next Tuesday, he will be forced to sit out the Patriots’ first six games. In his absence, Jalen Mills and Joejuan Williams have been the team’s top outside options opposite starter J.C. Jackson.