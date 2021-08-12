NFL Rumors: Patriots Hosted Two Linebackers For Free-Agent Workouts

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots open up their preseason schedule Thursday night against the Washington Football Team, but it appears New England was busy prior to kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, linebackers Nick Dzubnar and Willie Harvey were “in for free-agent workouts.”

Dzubnar was drafted in 2015 by the then-San Diego Chargers. He appeared in 65 games, and ranked third on the team in 2019 with eight special-team tackles. The 29-year-old went on to sign a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2020 season.

He’s proven to be a a productive special teams player throughout the course of his career, and could provide that same sort of stability for the Patriots.

Harvey last played in the NFL in 2019 as a member of the Cleveland Browns. He appeared in two games and was cut in 2020. The Iowa State product amassed 17 special teams snaps in 2019.