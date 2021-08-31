NFL Rumors: Patriots Trade For O-Lineman Ahead Of Roster Cutdown

Yasir Durant played last season with the Chiefs

by

The New England Patriots added a new face to their offensive line ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster cutdown deadline.

On Monday night, the Patriots acquired O-lineman Yasir Durant from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick, according to a report from Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star.

Durant joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last season. He appeared in 11 games as a rookie, making one start at right guard in Week 17.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 331 pounds, Durant was a left tackle in college, starting 33 games there over his three seasons at Missouri.

The Patriots must cut their roster from 80 players to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Durant’s arrival could push a player like tackle Yodny Cajuste or center/guard James Ferentz below the cutline.

Cajuste and Ferentz have been viewed as the favorites to land New England’s final O-line roster spot behind starters Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason and Trent Brown and top reserves Ted Karras and Justin Herron.

