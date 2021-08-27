NFL Rumors: Patriots Waive Tight End Three Days After Claiming Him

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a quick stay in Foxboro for Kahale Warring.

The New England Patriots waived Warring on Friday, the team announced. They had claimed the third-year tight end off waivers from the Houston Texans just three days earlier, reportedly beating out the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints to do so.

Warring, a 2019 third-round draft pick who caught just three passes over his first two NFL seasons, practiced with the Patriots on Wednesday but missed practice Thursday and Friday. The reason for his absence was unclear.

This latest roster move leaves the Patriots with four tight ends: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Devin Asiasi and Matt LaCosse. LaCosse has yet to return since being knocked out of a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles last Monday. Henry, who is working his way back from a shoulder injury, practiced in a red non-contact jersey this week.

Fullback Jakob Johnson also has taken reps at tight end this summer.

The Patriots will close out their preseason schedule Sunday night with a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. They must finalize their initial 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.