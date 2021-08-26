NFL Rumors: Titans Sign Recent Patriots Cut, 2020 Draft Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

Foxboro South: Still very much a thing for the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans are signing linebacker Cassh Maluia, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Maluia, a Wyoming product, was a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2020 draft. He played sparingly as a rookie, being used largely on special teams while logging just 10 defensive snaps. The Patriots cut Maluia in the offseason, but after he failed to latch on elsewhere, there was a reunion during training camp following the season-ending Raekwon McMillan injury.

The 22-year-old was cut by the Patriots earlier this week when teams had to trim their rosters to 80.

Tennessee has a penchant for signing former Patriots. For one, their head coach is ex-Pats linebacker Mike Vrabel. In recent years, Stephen Gostkowski, Malcolm Butler, Ryan Allen, Logan Ryan, Dion Lewis and Marshall Newhouse all have spent time with the Titans.