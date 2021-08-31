NFL Writers: Cam Newton Signing With This Team Makes ‘Most Sense’

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton might not be out of work long.

Some NFL writers believe the soon-to-be free agent quarterback’s next destination will land with the Washington Football Team in the coming days or weeks. The New England Patriots reportedly released Newton on Tuesday after he lost to Mac Jones in the competition for the starting-quarterback job in training camp and preseason.

While Newton is expected to canvass the NFL for another shot at playing, USA TODAY’s Tyler Dragon believes his bond with Washington head coach Ron Rivera might prompt the NFC team to sign the 32-year-old.

“Maybe the Washington Football Team should call Cam Newton,” Dragon wrote in a tweet. “He’ll be reunited with his former Panthers coach Ron Rivera. Newton is still good enough to start in the NFL.”

The Guardian’s Ollie Connolly and FanSided’s Matt Verderame also point to Washington but suggest Newton’s reported refusal to take a COVID-19 vaccine might be a sticking point.

“Feels like the only landing spot for Cam here is with Rivera in Washington (whether or not he wants to invite in another player that could be a COVID headache is another matter) or else it’s waiting on injury,” Connolly tweeted. “But it really feels like we might have seen the end of Newton as a pro.”

Verderame added: “Cam Newton to Washington makes too much sense. Huge ties with Rivera and a need at QB. However, with Rivera being high-risk to COVID having had cancer, would WSH bring him in unvaccinated? Obviously other players are as well, but just increasing the risk.”