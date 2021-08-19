NESN Logo Sign In

If Zdeno Chara decides to return to the NHL for a 24th season, Boston Bruins fans can rest assured that he won’t be going to the St. Louis Blues.

According to Blues rinkside reporter Andy Strickland, St. Louis “is not an option” for the 44-year-old Chara because he wants to remain close to his family, who still are in Boston. The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford first reported the news of the Blues expressing interest in the defenseman.

Chara signed a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals last year after 14 seasons as a member of the Bruins. He served as the B’s captain and was a staple on the blue line during his time there, winning a Stanley Cup in 2011.

But part of what drew Chara to Washington was being able to stay on the same coast as his family while he played during a COVID-shortened season. That appears to still be the case with St. Louis being nearly 1,200 miles from Boston.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Chara. The D-man’s agent revealed in July he was in “no rush” to make any sort of decision. But one thing we do know is that we probably can cross St. Louis off the list of potential suitors.