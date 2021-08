NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have a big day ahead of them.

Boston has been slumping recently, but has the chance to make up some ground on the Tampa Bay Rays as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a doubleheader at Rogers Centre.

Nick Pivetta is set to take the mound for Game 1, while Tanner Houck gets the ball for the nightcap.

