Nick Yorke Continues Hot Streak, Homers In Second Game In High-A

Over the weekend, we took notice of Nick Yorke, who was absolutely tearing up the competition in Low-A Salem lately. Apparently we weren’t the only ones, as Yorke — the Red Sox’s first-round pick in 2020 — was promoted to High-A Greenville.

He isn’t taking time to settle in. Appearing in his second game with Greenville on Wednesday, Yorke launched the go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth inning. The team’s highlight post said the ball went for a 449-foot ride.

Well…@nickyorke2 put us ahead with his first homer in a Drive uniform! It travelled 449 ft and left the bat at 107 MPH!!!!



T9 | Greenville 3, Hickory 2 pic.twitter.com/hQodBUOqTI — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) August 26, 2021

Yorke hit .323/.413/.500 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 stolen bases through 76 games for Salem this season. And it seems like he’s picking up right where he left off in his newest adventure.