Nine Players To Watch In Patriots Preseason Matchup Vs. Eagles

After sharing the field for two days of joint practices, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will square off Thursday night in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

Here are nine Patriots players to watch in that matchup:

QBs Cam Newton (No. 1) and Mac Jones (No. 10)

Last week against Washington, Newton played the first two offensive series (both with the starting offensive line) before giving way to Jones for the next five (one with the top O-line, four with reserves). Will that allotment change at all this week? Will Jones see any additional work with the starters — or get to face a first-team NFL defense for the first time in a game setting? Both starting QB candidates are coming off strong practice performances, as Tuesday’s joint session featured just three total incompletions between the two.

TE Devin Asiasi (No. 86)

Asiasi was the Patriots’ only available tight end in Tuesday’s practice, and that’ll likely be the case again Thursday night as position mates Hunter Henry (shoulder), Jonnu Smith (ankle) and Matt LaCosse (undisclosed) work their way back from injuries. This is a prime opportunity for the 2020 third-round draft pick to prove his worth after he managed just two receptions as a rookie. Expect him to see the heaviest workload of any Patriots skill player.

WR Nelson Agholor (No. 13)

Agholor’s oft-criticized hands had some issues with drops this week, but Monday’s practice was one of the best of his Patriots tenure to date, showcasing his potential as a dangerous deep threat. The former Eagle, who signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, sat out New England’s preseason opener with an undisclosed injury and surely will be motivated to impress against his old team.

WR N’Keal Harry (No. 15)

Harry was targeted just once in 36 offensive snaps against Washington, finishing with one catch for 4 yards. He had some nice moments in 1-on-1s this week but was largely quiet in team drills, save for his late touchdown catch from Jones on Monday. That’s been the story for the 2019 first-rounder throughout training camp — flashy plays but questionable consistency. He could really use a productive outing against Philadelphia.

DT Christian Barmore (No. 70)

Barmore was a full participant in both joint practices, setting him up to make his NFL preseason debut Thursday night. The second-round rookie dressed but didn’t play last week, the result of a nagging foot injury that hindered him for much of training camp. Barmore, a North Philly native, has shown dominant potential when healthy and should have a sizable role in New England’s defense this season.