N’Keal Harry Injury Update: Patriots Wideout Seen With Arm In Sling

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry was spotted leaving Lincoln Financial Field with his left arm in a sling after Thursday night’s 35-0 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Josh Tolentino of The Athletic shared a photo of Harry in the sling on Twitter. The 23-year-old fell hard on his left shoulder while diving to catch a Mac Jones deep ball late in the first half. The ball slipped through Harry’s hands.

Harry finished the game with one reception on two targets for 19 yards. He was targeted once in 36 snaps in last week’s preseason opener against the Washington Football Team, catching one pass for four yards.

Largely unproductive during his first two NFL seasons, Harry publicly requested a trade before the start of Patriots training camp. Though his consistency has vacillated, the 2019 first-round draft pick is in the midst of his best summer as a pro, routinely flashing in 1-on-1 drills in practice.

The severity of Harry’s injury has not been reported.

The Patriots are scheduled to hold two joint practices with the New York Giants in Foxboro, Mass., next week ahead of next Sunday’s preseason finale at MetLife Stadium.