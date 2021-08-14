Norwich City Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online, On TV

Norwich-Liverpool represents the start of what Reds everywhere hope will be a glorious Premier League campaign.

The teams meet Saturday at Carrow Road in their opening game of the 2021-22 Premier League season. With its successful preseason now in the rear-view mirror, Liverpool intends to improve on last season’s third-place finish and reclaim the Premier League title it won in 2019-20. Norwich City returns to England’s top flight and is determined to perform better than its previous stint, in which it finished last in 2019-20 with just five wins in 38 games.

Here’s when and how to watch Norwich City versus Liverpool:

When: Saturday, Aug. 14, at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC | UNIVERSO
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

