Norwich City Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Liverpool got the 2021-22 Premier League season up and running with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Norwich City on Saturday at a full-capacity Carrow Road.

Diogo Jota’s first-time finish nudged the Reds into the lead after 26 minutes before his replacement, Roberto Firmino, added a second shortly after coming on in the second half.

Mohamed Salah made it 3-0 with a fine curled finish on 74 minutes, becoming the first player in Premier League history to score on five successive opening weekends in the competition.

And in a further boost for Jürgen Klopp’s side, Virgil van Dijk completed the duration of the contest, played in front of 27,000 fans, to make his first competitive appearance in 10 months.

