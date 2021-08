NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox first baseman Travis Shaw came away with his second home run in as many games Tuesday at Fenway Park against the Minnesota Twins.

Shaw, who blasted a walk-off grand slam during Monday’s win over the Texas Rangers, tied the game 1-all with his solo shot in the third inning. It measured 413 feet to right field.

Check it out:

Ding dong! The Mayor is here. pic.twitter.com/r55Tg4zWnN — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 25, 2021

The Mayor is off to quite a start in his return to Boston.