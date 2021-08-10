One Patriot Makes Analyst’s Top 10 Undrafted NFL Players List

NESN Logo Sign In

You don’t have to hear your name called on your respective draft day in order to make an impact with the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick and Co. have a knack for signing significant contributors once the seventh and final round wraps up. In fact, the Patriots have had at least one undrafted rookie crack their 53-man roster heading into every season dating back to 2004.

As such, it comes as no surprise New England was represented on Shaun O’Hara’s list of the NFL’s top 10 undrafted players entering the 2021 campaign. The center-turned-analyst positioned David Andrews at No. 10.

“Andrews is one of the most overlooked players on the Patriots’ roster after missing time in each of the past two seasons,” O’Hara wrote. “He was sidelined by a hand injury for four games last season after sitting out the entire 2019 campaign with blood clots in his lungs. Entering 2021, Andrews is the centerpiece of an O-line ranked third by Pro Football Focus and should set the tone for a rejuvenated offense.”

New England has another worthy candidate for O’Hara’s list on its roster in J.C. Jackson, who appears bound to become a legitimate No. 1 cornerback. Jonathan Jones also has become a key cog of the Patriots’ secondary, and Gunner Olszewski received first-team All-Pro honors as a return man last season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett earned the top spot on O’Hara’s list. Austin Ekeler, Justin Tucker, Adam Thielen and Cole Beasley rounded out the top five, respectively.