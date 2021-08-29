One Stat Says Everything About J.D Martinez’s Importance To Red Sox

Martinez broke a slump Saturday night in a big way

by

In case you had forgotten, J.D. Martinez reminded everyone Saturday why he’s such a pivotal part of what the Boston Red Sox are trying to do.

Martinez on Saturday hit what proved to be the deciding homer in Saturday’s extra-innings win over the Cleveland Indians, busting an 0-for-20 slump in the process. He was feeling recuperated after getting a full day off Friday, and with his mind and body right again, he reaffirmed why he’s such a key part of the Red Sox lineup.

Which is what makes one stat so about Martinez both unsurprising but also emblematic of his role with the Red Sox.

Martinez has 24 home runs this season (including a couple multi-homer games). And when Martinez hits a homer in a game, the Red Sox are 19-2.

That says just about everything you need to know about Martinez’s value to the Red Sox.

Since he got Friday off, Martinez likely will be back in the lineup Sunday when Boston aims to complete its sweep of Cleveland. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at noon ET.

More Red Sox:

Christian Arroyo Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Close Contact With Kiké Hernández
Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Michael Feliz
Previous Article

Red Sox Sign Veteran Reliever Michael Feliz; Option Him To WooSox
Boston Red Sox outfielder Kyle Schwarber, shortstop Xander Bogaerts
Next Article

Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineups: Kyle Schwarber Leads Off In Finale

Picked For You

Related