Pair Of Former Patriots Released By Titans Ahead Of Roster Cut Down

Head coach Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans have made a handful of roster moves as the team nears the league’s roster cutdown, and among them were a pair of former Patriots.

Edge rusher John Simon and linebacker Cassh Muluia were among those released by the Titans on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Titans made a bunch of moves, including releasing veteran OLB/DE John Simon and DB Clayton Geathers, waiving LB Cassh Maluia, placing RB Brian Hill on IR and placing C Ben Jones on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2021

Simon, 30, was signed by the Titans in June. He played the past three seasons with the Patriots and played in all 16 games during each of the past two seasons.

Simon was at times an effective situational pass-rusher, but the 2020 campaign, in which the Patriots were without a handful of opt outs, was far from his best. He finished with two sacks, four quarterback hits and 53 combined tackles in 16 starts. It came after he compiled four sacks and seven QB hits in 12 starts the season prior.

It’s unlikely New England will be tempted to bring Simon back after his release from Tennessee given the Patriots’ depth at the edge rusher position.

The Titans just signed Maluia Thursday after he was released by the Patriots on Tuesday.