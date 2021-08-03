NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE: 10:58 a.m.: The Panthers have waived J.T. Ibe.

Panthers waived JT Ibe after he hit Carolina WR Keith Kirkwood in the head during this morning?s practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: A scary moment unfolded Tuesday morning at Carolina Panthers training camp.

Tuesday marked the first day NFL teams could hold padded practices, and things got a little out of hand in Carolina. Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood darted across the middle of the field on a route and attempted to make a catch in traffic.

Kirkwood dropped the pass as he got tackled by his ankles, at which point safety J.T. Ibe, an undrafted rookie, connected with the wideout on a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Unable to get up from the collision, Kirkwood had to get carted out of practice and taken away in an ambulance, causing a delay in the session over 10 minutes. Ibe, meanwhile, was promptly kicked out of practice by head coach Matt Rhule.

You can watch the hit here.