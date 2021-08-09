Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection: How Latest Roster Moves Impact Cuts

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will play their first preseason game in two years this week.

Ahead of Thursday’s exhibition opener against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium, we took another swing at projecting New England’s initial 53-man roster.

Quarterbacks (2)

In: Cam Newton, Mac Jones

Out: Brian Hoyer, Jake Dolegala

PUP: Jarrett Stidham

To free up a roster spot elsewhere, we’re planning to carry Hoyer on the practice squad as an emergency option/mentor to Jones. If Jones decisively wins the starting job this summer, perhaps the team would move on from Newton and keep Hoyer, with Stidham potentially rejoining the room in late October once he heals from his back surgery. But it’s too early to make that prediction.

(UPDATE: The Patriots on Monday waived Dolegala, per Doug Kyed at Pro Football Focus.)

Running backs (5)

In: Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor

Out: Brandon Bolden, Tyler Gaffney

If Stevenson proves he can contribute this season, we could see the Patriots trading Michel. But Ivan Fears’ less-than-stellar review of the rookie back suggested he might not see much playing time this season. So, Michel stays, and Taylor’s dual-threat potential gives him the edge over the popular, special teams-focused Bolden.

Fullbacks (0)

In: None

Out: Jakob Johnson

Johnson should find a home on the practice squad.

Wide receivers (5)

In: Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Gunner Olszewski, Kristian Wilkerson

Out: N’Keal Harry, Isaiah Zuber, Tre Nixon, Marvin Hall, Devin Ross

Harry has been one of the stars of camp thus far. But in this scenario, the Patriots find a partner to grant his trade request before the season begins. The final wideout spot goes to Wilkerson, who’s seen a lot of reps with established offensive players this summer and is working closely with Matthew Slater as a punt gunner.