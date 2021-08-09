Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection: How Latest Roster Moves Impact Cuts

The New England Patriots will play their first preseason game in two years this week.
Ahead of Thursday’s exhibition opener against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium, we took another swing at projecting New England’s initial 53-man roster.
Quarterbacks (2)
In: Cam Newton, Mac Jones
Out: Brian Hoyer, Jake Dolegala
PUP: Jarrett Stidham
To free up a roster spot elsewhere, we’re planning to carry Hoyer on the practice squad as an emergency option/mentor to Jones. If Jones decisively wins the starting job this summer, perhaps the team would move on from Newton and keep Hoyer, with Stidham potentially rejoining the room in late October once he heals from his back surgery. But it’s too early to make that prediction.
(UPDATE: The Patriots on Monday waived Dolegala, per Doug Kyed at Pro Football Focus.)
Running backs (5)
In: Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor
Out: Brandon Bolden, Tyler Gaffney
If Stevenson proves he can contribute this season, we could see the Patriots trading Michel. But Ivan Fears’ less-than-stellar review of the rookie back suggested he might not see much playing time this season. So, Michel stays, and Taylor’s dual-threat potential gives him the edge over the popular, special teams-focused Bolden.
Fullbacks (0)
In: None
Out: Jakob Johnson
Johnson should find a home on the practice squad.
Wide receivers (5)
In: Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Gunner Olszewski, Kristian Wilkerson
Out: N’Keal Harry, Isaiah Zuber, Tre Nixon, Marvin Hall, Devin Ross
Harry has been one of the stars of camp thus far. But in this scenario, the Patriots find a partner to grant his trade request before the season begins. The final wideout spot goes to Wilkerson, who’s seen a lot of reps with established offensive players this summer and is working closely with Matthew Slater as a punt gunner.
Tight ends (4)
In: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Devin Asiasi, Matt LaCosse
Out: Troy Fumagalli, David Wells
IR: Dalton Keene
In a shift from roster projection 1.0, we’re now carrying four players at this position. LaCosse, whom we cut last time around, is having a solid camp, and with New England expected to use a ton of multi-tight end sets, it’ll pay to have additional depth here. Asiasi made his training camp debut Sunday after being removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Patriots placed fellow 2020 third-rounder Keene on injured reserve over the weekend, ending his season. As for Henry, we’re still awaiting word on the severity of the apparent shoulder injury that forced him out of practice Sunday.
Offensive line (8)
In: David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Mike Onwenu, Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn, Ted Karras, Justin Herron, Marcus Martin
Out: James Ferentz, Yodny Cajuste, Korey Cunningham, Will Sherman, Alex Redmond, R.J. Prince, Jerald Hawkins
This group is a bit light at tackle, but with some injury questions inside — Karras missed six straight practices before returning Sunday, and Andrews sat out the tail end of Sunday’s session — we’re keeping an extra interior body instead. Martin started 14 games for San Francisco in 2015 but hasn’t played an offensive snap since 2016.
Defensive line (6)
In: Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise, Henry Anderson, Christian Barmore, Carl Davis
Out: Montravius Adams, Akeem Spence, Bill Murray, Nick Thurman
PUP: Byron Cowart
Davis has been a surprise summer standout, displaying eye-popping power and energy during 1-on-1 drills. The Patriots could opt to carry just five players here, but if they keep six, the 29-year-old journeyman would be our pick. He’s been the best of the roster-bubble D-tackles thus far.
Linebackers (9)
In: Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Matt Judon, Josh Uche, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Chase Winovich, Ronnie Perkins, Harvey Langi, Rashod Berry
Out: Anfernee Jennings, Brandon King, Tashawn Bower, Cassh Maluia
IR: Raekwon McMillan
PUP: Terez Hall
NFI: Cameron McGrone
McMillan’s season-ending ACL tear clears a spot for Langi, who was a tough cut in our first roster projection. We also made room for Berry, whom the Patriots seem to be priming for core special teams duty. The converted Ohio State tight end also has stood out positively in pass-rushing 1-on-1s. Winovich has spent all of camp on PUP but could be close to returning.
Cornerbacks (6)
In: Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Myles Bryant, Justin Bethel
Out: Joejuan Williams, Michael Jackson, Dee Virgin, D’Angelo Ross
Keeping just five true corners (with Bethel expected to contribute only on special teams) would be a bit risky, but the Patriots have more than enough talent here to get by as long as Gilmore is healthy and participating by the start of the season. If they carry another one, it’ll likely be either Williams or Michael Jackson.
Safeties (4)
In: Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Cody Davis
Out: Adrian Colbert
NFI: Joshuah Bledsoe
Colbert’s injury could make this a simple decision. The veteran newcomer has missed the last two practices. Jon Jones, Mills and Bryant also can play safety.
Specialists (4)
In: K Quinn Nordin, P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona, ST Matthew Slater
Out: K Nick Folk
Nordin distinguished himself with an impressive 10-for-10 performance on (non-contested) field goals during Friday night’s simulated game, including 55- and 57-yarders that would have been good from 60-plus. If the undrafted rookie is similarly effective in live preseason reps, Folk — who hasn’t practiced since last Wednesday — could get the boot.