Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection: Running Back Out, Cornerback In

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are about to enter the meat of their 2021 preseason schedule.

Over the next 14 days, the Patriots will take part in four joint practices (two with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday and Tuesday, then two more with the New York Giants next week) and two exhibition games as they work to finalize their initial 53-man roster.

As they begin this pivotal stretch, let’s take another whack at projecting what that roster might look like.

Quarterbacks (2)

In: Cam Newton, Mac Jones

Out: Brian Hoyer

PUP: Jarrett Stidham

If Jones beats out Newton for the starting job, we could see head coach Bill Belichick allowing the latter to seek employment elsewhere. But right now, the battle between the two QB1 hopefuls is too close to call. Hoyer ideally would stick around on the practice squad in this scenario. He’s a perfect early-career mentor for the rookie Jones.

Running backs (5)

In: Damien Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden, J.J. Taylor

Out: Sony Michel

In our first roster projection, we kept six running backs — admittedly, an unnecessarily high number. In version 2.0, we begrudgingly cut Bolden, a well-liked special teams staple. Now, we’re trading Michel, who was still in the game after halftime in last Thursday’s preseason opener against the Washington Football Team. Stevenson and Taylor both played well in that game, though neither saw reps against starting-caliber defenders. There’s enough quality depth here for the Patriots to feel comfortable flipping Michel to a running back-needy team for, say, a mid-round draft pick.

Fullbacks (0)

In: None

Out: Jakob Johnson

Johnson should find a home on the practice squad and can be elevated if injuries prevent the Patriots from relying on two-tight end sets.

Wide receivers (5)

In: Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Gunner Olszewski, Kristian Wilkerson

Out: N’Keal Harry, Isaiah Zuber, Tre Nixon, Devin Ross

Harry’s final line against Washington: one target, one catch, 4 yards in 36 offensive snaps. Not what you’re looking for from a player perceived to be on the roster bubble entering camp. We’re holding steady in our prediction that Harry will not be on the Patriots’ Week 1 roster. Wilkerson had a few miscues of his own the other night — most notably dropping what should have been a 34-yard touchdown from Mac Jones — but still managed to catch six passes on nine targets while also playing on multiple top special teams units.