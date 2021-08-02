Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection: Tough Calls At Running Back, D-Line

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 New England Patriots will strap the pads on for the first time this week, injecting a thunderbolt of intensity into the team’s various roster battles.

Ahead of that first padded practice — which is set for Tuesday, according to head coach Bill Belichick — here’s our way-too-early projection for the Patriots’ final 53-man roster:

Quarterbacks (3)

In: Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer

Out: Jake Dolegala

PUP: Jarrett Stidham

Stidham’s back surgery boosts Hoyer’s odds of sticking on the roster. The 35-year-old’s wealth of NFL and Patriots experience makes him a valuable mentor for the rookie Jones.

Running backs (6)

In: Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden, J.J. Taylor

Out: Tyler Gaffney

We thought about cutting Bolden or Taylor. We strongly considered leaving Michel off, since there’s a decent chance he could be traded before the start of the season. But ultimately, we chose to keep all three along with Harris, White and Stevenson. Six running backs is a lot to carry — probably too many, honestly — but the Patriots are expected to be a run-heavy team, and they need a capable No. 2 until Harris proves he can stay healthy. Right now, that’s Michel. But if Stevenson can seize that role in his first NFL training camp, the 2018 first-rounder could be gone.

Fullbacks (0)

In: None

Out: Jakob Johnson

The Patriots love their fullbacks, but if they utilize as many two-tight end sets as they’re expected to, they won’t really need one. Johnson can hang around on the practice squad.

Wide receivers (5)

In: Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Gunner Olszewski, Kristian Wilkerson

Out: N’Keal Harry, Isaiah Zuber, Tre Nixon, Marvin Hall, Devin Ross

Premature? Perhaps. Probably. But Wilkerson has impressed thus far in camp and is seeing more opportunities with established offensive players than most of New England’s other roster-bubble wideouts. Here, the 2020 practice squadder gets the nod over Harry, whose disappointing Patriots tenure ends via either trade or release before his third season.

Tight ends (3)

In: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Devin Asiasi

Out: Matt LaCosse, Troy Fumagalli, David Wells

PUP: Dalton Keene

The offseason additions of Henry and Smith put both of the Patriots’ rising sophomore tight ends on notice. Asiasi looked further ahead than Keene before he landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of training camp. LaCosse had a few “don’t forget about me” moments last week, and Fumagalli was a camp standout on Day 2. But Asiasi’s potential and draft status (third round last year) give him the edge.