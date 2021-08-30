Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Makes New England’s Final Cut?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots preseason is over. Cutdown day is Tuesday.

Here is our final prediction for the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster:

Quarterbacks (3)

In: Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer

Out: None

PUP: Jarrett Stidham

We opted to keep just two QBs in our last few 54-man projections, but after witnessing Newton’s COVID protocol mishap and the five-day reentry process that followed, we’re now carrying all three. If the Patriots need to carry a player through cutdown day to place him on short-term injured reserve, Hoyer could be temporarily released and then re-signed. Carrying the veteran backup on the practice squad is another option. The question of which signal-caller will start Week 1 remains unresolved. Newton is the favorite based on preseason snap distribution, but head coach Bill Belichick said after Sunday night’s preseason finale against the New York Giants that the Patriots “still have a lot of decisions to make.”

Running backs (4)

In: Damien Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor

Out: Brandon Bolden

Even after trading Sony Michel, the Patriots might be too heavy at running back. Bolden, a special teams-focused veteran who didn’t play in the preseason, gets the ax here. Stevenson and Taylor both looked great during the team’s exhibition slate.

Wide receivers (4)

In: Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Gunner Olszewski

Out: N’Keal Harry, Kristian Wilkerson, Isaiah Zuber, Tre Nixon

There are a number of plausible alternative scenarios here. The Patriots could keep Harry and move him to short-term IR. They also could opt to keep Wilkerson, who started and finished the summer strong with a drop-filled dip in the middle. And Olszewski, who struggled against the Giants, might be closer to the bubble than we originally anticipated, especially if the Patriots believe Taylor can ably handle punt-return duties.

Tight ends (4)

In: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Devin Asiasi, fullback Jakob Johnson

Out: Matt LaCosse

IR: Dalton Keene

Tough break for LaCosse, who was in the midst of a good camp when a hard hit knocked him out of the team’s first joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles. But he has yet to return to the field, and it remains unclear how long he’ll be out. We also could see LaCosse sticking over Johnson or making the 53 with a subsequent move to IR in mind. The Patriots added Kahale Warring to this group last week but cut him just three days later.

Offensive line (8)

In: David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Mike Onwenu, Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn, Ted Karras, Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste

Out: James Ferentz, Korey Cunningham, Will Sherman, Alex Redmond

IR: Marcus Martin

Cajuste, a 2019 third-rounder who has yet to play a regular-season snap, made a late push to put himself in contention for the final O-line spot. We previously had Ferentz landing that spot as the second interior backup behind Karras, but he should be easy to carry on the practice squad.