Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection: Will N’Keal Harry Make Cut After Injury?

Judgment day is on the horizon for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots must finalize their initial 53-man roster by next Tuesday afternoon. They also must drop from 85 players to 80 by this Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, one day before they welcome the New York Giants to Foxboro, Mass., for a set of joint practices.

Ahead of those cutdown deadlines, here’s a look at our latest 53-man roster projection:

Quarterbacks (2)

In: Cam Newton, Mac Jones

Out: Brian Hoyer

PUP: Jarrett Stidham

Newton has maintained his grip on the starting job to this point. Can he hold off the potential-laden Jones in the final week of the preseason? The Patriots ideally would keep Hoyer around on the practice squad. The veteran journeyman has been a valuable mentor for Jones.

Running backs (5)

In: Damien Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden, J.J. Taylor

Out: Sony Michel

New England could cut Taylor and attempt to sneak him onto the practice squad, but he’s played well this preseason and might not clear waivers. Michel, whom position coach Ivan Fears said has had “an awful good camp,” is one of the Patriots’ most valuable trade chips. In this scenario, they flip him for a mid-round draft pick.

Fullbacks (0)

In: None

Out: Jakob Johnson

The Patriots love their fullbacks, but during their two-tight end heyday in the early 2010s, they hardly used one. Johnson sticks around on the practice squad.

Wide receivers (4)

In: Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Gunner Olszewski

Out: N’Keal Harry, Kristian Wilkerson, Isaiah Zuber, Tre Nixon, Devin Ross

In a way, the shoulder injury Harry suffered last Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles might actually have improved his chances of making the initial 53, if only because it’ll be more difficult to trade him while he’s not healthy. With a reported recovery timetable of about four weeks, the Patriots could carry Harry through cutdown day, then place him on injured reserve, which would allow him to return in Week 4. But the 2019 first-rounder still fails to make the cut in this projection. We’re shifting Wilkerson off the roster, too. He flashed early in camp but has been plagued by drops of late. With two standout tight ends and a deep running back stable, the Patriots can afford to go lighter at wideout.