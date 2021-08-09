Patriots Announce Signing Of Brian Khoury Among Two Roster Moves

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots announced Monday they have signed long snapper Brian Khoury and released quarterback Jake Dolegala.

Dolegala’s official release confirmed an earlier report.

Khoury, 29, joins the Patriots after an injury to long snapper Joe Cardona. Cardona, who is entering his seventh season as the team’s long snapper, reportedly could miss a little time after leaving Sunday’s training camp practice what appeared to be a hand or wrist injury.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick acknowledged the team had made a move prior to Monday’s training camp practice.

Khoury was released by the Baltimore Ravens in May. The 6-foot-3, 238-pound Khoury played college football at Carnegie Mellon and played defensive end/long snapper for the XFL?s DC Defenders in 2019.

Dolegala was the fifth signal-caller on the roster behind Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham (physically unable to perform list) and Brian Hoyer. Dolegala, 24, had two stints on the New England practice squad in 2020.