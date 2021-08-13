Patriots’ Cam Newton Posts Eyebrow-Raising Instagram About Loyalty

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton had a pretty blunt message to share Friday morning.

The New England Patriots quarterback, as he tends to do, took to Instagram the morning after a game. And his post after a victory over the Washington Football Team raised a few eyebrows.

“I’m far from perfect,” he wrote. “But loyalty, I deserve it.”

This can be picked into as much as anyone wants. Is it a message about him having a lower preseason snap count than Mac Jones? Or even about the possibility of the Patriots moving on from him if they roll with Jones as the starter?

The truth of the matter is it’s probably nothing. Newton posts on Instagram periodically with a myriad of captions, so reading into this probably is useless and, ultimately, would be a fruitless endeavor.

And, to be fair, his point is not wrong. He’s been an elite player in the NFL before and is currently mentoring a guy who very obviously was brought in to prevent Newton from being New England’s long-term solution at quarterback. He’s doing it all with a smile on his face, never complaining while being happy to pump Jones’ tires.