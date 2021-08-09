Patriots Captain ‘Pulling For’ Roster Hopeful Kristian Wilkerson In Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Kristian Wilkerson is learning from the best as he makes an unlikely push for a New England Patriots roster spot.

Early in Patriots training camp, Wilkerson began splitting off from his fellow wide receivers during select periods to train with the team’s punt gunners, including longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater. This has been viewed as a positive development for Wilkerson, as players who are singled out for special teams duties during camp often end up making the 53-man roster.

Slater likes what he’s seen thus far.

“A common theme with a lot of our guys on this team is humility, and I think K is no different,” Slater said after Sunday’s practice. “I think he carries himself with a great deal of humility. He doesn’t say very much. He’s a quiet kid. But he’s very attentive. He wants to do it.

“And I tell him all the time, I was like, ‘Man, you’ve got some really great physical gifts that can allow you to excel in the kicking game.’ He?s like a sponge. He?s always asking questions. He’s always asking me to meet with him and watch film and talk through things with him.”

Wilkerson is acquitting himself well as a wideout, too.

On Sunday, the former Southeast Missouri State standout saw a team-high 11 targets from starting quarterback hopefuls Cam Newton and Mac Jones in competitive team drills. He caught seven, including a deep ball from Newton over veteran defensive back Jalen Mills that produced the longest gain of the day.