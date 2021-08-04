Patriots Coaches Pleased With N’Keal Harry Since Trade Request

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — N’Keal Harry’s public trade request has not made him a persona non grata inside the New England Patriots’ facility.

Both of Harry’s position coaches spoke highly of the third-year wide receiver Wednesday, praising his work ethic and attitude.

“I know what was reported and all that stuff, but I just know N?Keal is a guy that I’ve grown to really admire and love,” wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi said after the team’s seventh training camp practice. “He?s a player on our team and in our room, and I think really highly of N’Keal for how he comes in here and works.”

Lombardi, who’s coached Patriots wideouts for the last two seasons, said he has a “great relationship” with Harry, New England’s first-round draft pick in 2019.

“We are business first,” Lombardi said. “He comes in here and works extremely hard, and I appreciate that. He’s very hard working. You know what? I’m going to come and coach him as hard as I can every day, and he’s going to come out here and work hard every day. That’s really all I can ask of him. That’s what he asks of me. He expects me to coach him hard. He’s going to work hard because I coach him hard, and we expect a lot out of him.”

Wide receivers/kick returners coach Troy Brown echoed Lombardi’s comments.

“N’Keal, he came into camp with a great attitude, ready to go, in shape,” Brown said. “And he’s out here just like the rest of the guys in the group. He’s fighting for a spot and he’s done everything so far that we’ve asked him to do.”