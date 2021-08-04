Patriots D-Line Coach Gives Update On Christian Barmore Injury, Progress

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Barmore seemingly hit a bump in the road Tuesday, but the Patriots nevertheless are encouraged by what they’ve seen from the second-round pick.

Barmore, whom New England took with the 38th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, impressed his teammates and coaches during OTAs and carried that success over into the first week of training camp. The Alabama product got off to a fast start in Tuesday’s practice — the team’s first in pads — but eventually suffered an apparent toe injury.

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington on Wednesday (kind of) offered an update on Barmore’s condition.

“I think he’s doing everything he can to be on the field to be the best version of myself every day,” Covington said when asked about Barmore’s toe. “And so that’s, that’s kind of what I feel for him, you know, all the other questions related go to Belichick on that or Christian himself.

“Just know that he’s working hard to improve every day doing everything he needs to do alright from the beginning in the morning to late at night.”

Covington was a bit more forthright when asked about Barmore’s work ethic and ability to absorb what his coaches have taught him.

“Christian has really, with a worker’s attitude, trying to learn everything, soak up everything on a defense, learn everything from the coaches,” Covington told reporters. “Also learn from the vets, the guys who, you know, done it in the league and done it at a high level and really coming every day is trying to give his best effort to help the football team out. So, couldn’t be more proud of his progress to the offseason to now, where he is in training camp.”