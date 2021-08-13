Patriots Fans Already Love Quinn Nordin After First Preseason Field Goal

FOXBORO, Mass. — It didn’t take long for Patriots fans to become a fan of their new kicker.
New England opened its preseason Thursday night at Gillette Stadium against the Washington Football Team, and it was the undrafted rookie kicker to get his team on the board in the first quarter.
Nordin drilled a 35-yard field goal to put the Patriots up 3-0 after browsing LinkedIn for jobs just days prior.
The Patriots were the only team interested in the 22-year-old, but it appears he now has a pretty loyal fanbase behind him.
Nordin made it 6-0 with his second field goal of the game in the second, for good measure.
Now all he has to do is keep making his kicks and fans will be buying his jersey in no time.