Patriots Fans Will Love Mike Greenberg’s Prediction For Tom Brady, Bucs

The New England Patriots will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 in Foxboro for a game that might carry the same amount of hype as the Super Bowl.

Ahead of the 2021 NFL season, some bets have been placed on the reigning champs to go 17-0, but ESPN’s Mike Greenberg made a bold prediction Tuesday that the Pats will hand the Bucs their first loss of the campaign when Brady visits Gillette Stadium for possibly the final time in his career.

“If you think Brady wants to win that game, Bill Belichick would give up all of his rings to win this game,” Greenberg said during a segment on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “Bill Belichick is going to throw the kitchen sink at the Buccaneers. Brady has already won a Super Bowl since. Bill Belichick is the one who wants to win that game. That’s the spot that Tampa is finally going to lose.”

Brady and Belichick built the Patriots dynasty that lasted 20 years, making nine Super Bowl appearances and winning six rings together. But the duo’s time together came to an end after the 2019 season, when Brady decided to sign with the Buccaneers in free agency.

Brady has shown success with his new team, and it is now Belichick’s turn to prove he still can win without having arguably the greatest quarterback of all time under center.