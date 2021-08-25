Massive ‘Melee’ Apparently Breaks Out During Patriots-Giants Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

Since the start of training camp, the New York Giants have fought themselves, the Cleveland Browns and, now, the New England Patriots.

Members of the Giants’ defensive line and the Patriots’ offensive line apparently got into a huge brawl during Wednesday’s joint practice at Gillette Stadium. The fight started during 1-on-1 linemen drills and led to New England’s offensive line running a lap with coach Carmen Bricillo.

Here’s some insight from reporters who were at Wednesday’s practice.

Fight! A melee just broke out between Patriots OLs and Giants DLs during 1-on-1s. Didn?t catch what sparked it, but every player on both teams jumped in. Spotted Isaiah Wynn and Korey Cunningham at the bottom of the pile. Every Pats OL and coach Carmen Bricillo ran a lap after — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 25, 2021

A fight already broke out between the Patriots and Giants. Started with a rep between Patriots LG Mike Onwenu and Giants DT Dexter Lawrence. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 25, 2021

FIGHT!!! Isaiah Wynn and Korey Cunningham were in a pile of players which included the Giants? B.J Hill.



Came during competitive reps between Patriots OL and Giants DL.



Bill Belichick walked over. Offensive line ran laps. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 25, 2021

Fight breaks out between the #Patriots O-line and #Giants D-line during a 2-on-2 pass rush drill.



Isaiah Wynn and Korey Cunningham were the last Patriots pulled out of a massive, moving pile. The entire O-line is taking a lap with coach Carmen Bricillo, as is the Giants D-line. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 25, 2021

First fight of camp is a doozy. Huge dogpile between the Patriots offensive line and the Giants defense. Isaiah Wynn was at the bottom. Both teams are running a punishment lap but no one player has been kicked out. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 25, 2021

For those unaware, Giants teammates fought each other during an early training camp session, with head coach Joe Judge apparently losing his marbles afterward. Last week, Giants wideout Sterling Shepard and Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill fought during a joint practice.

The Patriots and Giants will square off Sunday night in the preseason finale for both teams.