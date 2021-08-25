Massive ‘Melee’ Apparently Breaks Out During Patriots-Giants Practice

Since the start of training camp, the New York Giants have fought themselves, the Cleveland Browns and, now, the New England Patriots.
Members of the Giants’ defensive line and the Patriots’ offensive line apparently got into a huge brawl during Wednesday’s joint practice at Gillette Stadium. The fight started during 1-on-1 linemen drills and led to New England’s offensive line running a lap with coach Carmen Bricillo.
Here’s some insight from reporters who were at Wednesday’s practice.
For those unaware, Giants teammates fought each other during an early training camp session, with head coach Joe Judge apparently losing his marbles afterward. Last week, Giants wideout Sterling Shepard and Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill fought during a joint practice.
The Patriots and Giants will square off Sunday night in the preseason finale for both teams.