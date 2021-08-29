Patriots Vs. Giants Live Stream: Watch NFL Preseason Game Online

How much will Mac Jones and Cam Newton play?

by

The Patriots preseason wraps up Sunday night in New York.

New England will visit the Giants in the preseason finale for both teams. The squads met twice during the week for joint practices, which featured a fight and Patriots largely carrying the play.

For Patriots fans, the primary interest for the game centers around the respective playing time for Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones. The two quarterbacks remain in a competition for the starting job in New England.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s preseason finale between the Patriots and Giants:

When: Sunday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network
Live stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

More Football:

Patriots Inactives Reaction: These 15 Players Won’t Suit Up Vs. Giants
Progressive Field (general)
Previous Article

Red Sox-Indians Delayed Despite Seemingly Sunny Conditions
Boston Red Sox designated hitter Kyle Schwarber
Next Article

Red Sox First Pitch: Kyle Schwarber’s Patience Paying Off

Picked For You

Related