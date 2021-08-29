Patriots Vs. Giants Live Stream: Watch NFL Preseason Game Online

The Patriots preseason wraps up Sunday night in New York.

New England will visit the Giants in the preseason finale for both teams. The squads met twice during the week for joint practices, which featured a fight and Patriots largely carrying the play.

For Patriots fans, the primary interest for the game centers around the respective playing time for Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones. The two quarterbacks remain in a competition for the starting job in New England.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s preseason finale between the Patriots and Giants:

When: Sunday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live stream: FuboTV | NFL Network