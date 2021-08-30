Patriots Have Important Decision To Make On Stephon Gilmore

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephon Gilmore has not participated in a game or practice since last December.

The New England Patriots now must decide whether to extend the star cornerback’s absence by another month-and-a-half.

Gilmore, who is recovering from the partially torn quad that ended his 2020 campaign, entered Monday on the physically unable to perform list after missing all of training camp and the entire preseason.

If he’s removed from PUP ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET roster cutdown deadline, he’ll be eligible to play in Week 1. If not, he’ll be required to sit out at least the Patriots’ first six games, sidelining him until late October.

One day after New England closed out the preseason with a 22-20 win over the New York Giants, head coach Bill Belichick was asked whether the team has made a decision on their top cover man.

“We have a lot of roster decisions to make, and some of those are intertwined,” Belichick said Monday in a video conference. “Some of the rules have changed from what they have been in the past, so what we’ve done in a different year at a different point in time may or may not be relevant now. We’ll just take a look at everything and continue to evaluate Steph day by day, as we’ve done, and as he’s done, and work to get better.

“We have several players in a similar situation, and we’ll get the most up-to-date information we can and try and make the best decision we can for our football team.”