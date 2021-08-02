Patriots Host Three DBs, Wideout, Tackle For Free Agent Workouts

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots hosted a handful of NFL free agents Monday as they continue to assemble and refine their roster.

Defensive backs Augie Contressa, K.J. Sails and Sean Williams, wide receiver Lee Morris and offensive tackle Lukayus McNeil all visited Gillette Stadium for workouts, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Contressa, a safety, is an undrafted rookie out of FCS Stony Brook who initially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being cut last Friday.

Sails has yet to sign his first NFL contract. Another UDFA, he began his college career at North Carolina before transferring to South Florida in 2019.

Morris overlapped with 2021 Patriots draft picks Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson at Oklahoma, where he earned a scholarship as a walk-on and garnered praise for his special teams prowess. He graduated from OU in 2019 and was out of football last season.

Williams, a safety from the Naval Academy, has been away from the sport even longer. His last snaps were in the 2018 Army-Navy Game. Williams was a three-year starter and senior captain for the Midshipmen, tallying 85 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups in his final season.

The 25-year-old McNeil has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys but has not appeared in an NFL game.