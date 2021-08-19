NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will be shorthanded at tight end and cornerback Thursday night as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith and Matt LaCosse all are not in uniform and won’t play against Philadelphia, according to reporters on-site at Lincoln Financial Field. That leaves second-year pro Devin Asiasi as the Patriots’ lone available tight end, with fullback Jakob Johnson capable of taking snaps there, as well.

Asiasi tallied just two receptions as a Patriots rookie last season and missed the first nine days of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19. The 2020 third-round draft pick has caught just one pass in competitive 11-on-11 drills since returning, hauling in a short touchdown from quarterback Mac Jones late in Tuesday’s joint practice.

New England released long-shot tight ends Troy Fumagalli and David Wells earlier this week.

At corner, the Patriots likely will be without Stephon Gilmore, who remains on the physically unable to perform list; versatile DB Myles Bryant, who was injured in last week’s preseason opener and hasn’t practiced since; and starting slot Jonathan Jones, who sat out Tuesday’s practice with an undisclosed injury. New England’s top three cornerbacks in that practice were J.C. Jackson and Joejuan Williams on the outside and Jalen Mills in the slot.

Williams will be a player to watch, as he’s looking to keep his roster spot after underwhelming performances in 2019 and 2020. In last week’s game, the 2019 second-rounder had an interception and a pass breakup and led all Patriots defenders in snaps played, but all came against the Washington Football Team’s offensive reserves.

Michael Jackson, D’Angelo Ross and Dee Virgin also are vying for roster spots at cornerback.