Patriots Inactives Reaction: These 15 Players Won’t Suit Up Vs. Giants

More than a dozen New England Patriots players will not be available for Sunday night’s preseason finale against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
The following players are not in uniform and will not play against New York, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe:
QB Jarrett Stidham
WR N?Keal Harry
CB Stephon Gilmore
RB Brandon Bolden
CB Jonathan Jones
S Joshuah Bledsoe
DB Myles Bryant
LB Cameron McGrone
LB Anfernee Jennings
LB Terez Hall
C David Andrews
TE Matt LaCosse
TE Hunter Henry
DT Nick Thurman
DT Byron Cowart
Wide receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski is in uniform after not practicing Friday. Newly acquired cornerback Shaun Wade also is dressed and could make his New England debut. The Patriots acquired Wade from the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.
Henry, Bryant and Bolden all practiced in red non-contact jerseys this week.
“They’re getting better,” head coach Bill Belichick said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s pregame show. “I’d say they’re day to day. They’re improving.”
Andrews left Thursday’s joint practice and was not spotted Friday. Jones also was injured Thursday but returned for Friday’s practice.
It’s unclear how many series New England’s starters will play in this game, and how the snaps will be distributed between starting quarterback hopefuls Cam Newton and Mac Jones. Teams around the NFL are taking different approaches in this final week of the NFL’s newly abbreviated preseason.
Giants head coach Joe Judge said his top players will play “a minimum of one half” after New York used only reserves in its first two preseason games.
“We?re going to handle this as truly the dress rehearsal for the season,” Judge told reporters this week.
The Miami Dolphins, meanwhile, opted to sit most of their starters Sunday for Sunday’s exhibition finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Patriots will open the regular season against the Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 12 at Gillette Stadium.
Newton repped with the Patriots’ first-team offense during warmups, according to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, indicating he’ll likely start behind center. Newton missed three practices this week following a COVID-19 protocol “misunderstanding” but participated Thursday and Friday.