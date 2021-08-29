Patriots Inactives Reaction: These 15 Players Won’t Suit Up Vs. Giants

NESN Logo Sign In

More than a dozen New England Patriots players will not be available for Sunday night’s preseason finale against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

The following players are not in uniform and will not play against New York, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe:

QB Jarrett Stidham

WR N?Keal Harry

CB Stephon Gilmore

RB Brandon Bolden

CB Jonathan Jones

S Joshuah Bledsoe

DB Myles Bryant

LB Cameron McGrone

LB Anfernee Jennings

LB Terez Hall

C David Andrews

TE Matt LaCosse

TE Hunter Henry

DT Nick Thurman

DT Byron Cowart

Wide receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski is in uniform after not practicing Friday. Newly acquired cornerback Shaun Wade also is dressed and could make his New England debut. The Patriots acquired Wade from the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

Henry, Bryant and Bolden all practiced in red non-contact jerseys this week.

“They’re getting better,” head coach Bill Belichick said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s pregame show. “I’d say they’re day to day. They’re improving.”

Andrews left Thursday’s joint practice and was not spotted Friday. Jones also was injured Thursday but returned for Friday’s practice.