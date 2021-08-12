Patriots Inactives: These Players Won’t Play In Preseason Game Vs. WFT

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — A total of 15 New England Patriots players won’t be in uniform for Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium.

The following players did not take the field for pregame warmups:

QB Jarrett Stidham

K Nick Folk

WR Nelson Agholor

CB Stephon Gilmore

RB Brandon Bolden

S Adrian Colbert

S Joshuah Bledsoe

LB Cameron McGrone

LS Joe Cardona

OLB Chase Winovich

LB Anfernee Jennings

LB Terez Hall

C David Andrews

TE Hunter Henry

DT Byron Cowart

Stidham, Gilmore, Winovich, Hall and Cowart have been on the active/physically unable to perform list since the start of training camp. Bledsoe and McGrone are on the non-football injury list, and both appear destined for rookie redshirts.

Folk has sat out the last five practices with an undisclosed injury. With the veteran unavailable, expect undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin to handle all field goals and extra points.

The Patriots were the only team to offer Nordin a contract after the 2021 NFL Draft, but the big-legged 22-year-old has impressed thus far in camp, going a perfect 14-for-14 on uncontested field-goal attempts across the team’s two in-stadium practices.

Doesn?t look like Nick Folk will play tonight, so it?ll be the Quinn Nordin show on field goals and extra points.



The Patriots signed long snapper Brian Khoury this week to replace Cardona, who will miss at least part of the preseason.