Patriots Inactives: These Players Won’t Play In Preseason Game Vs. WFT

FOXBORO, Mass. — A total of 15 New England Patriots players won’t be in uniform for Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium.
The following players did not take the field for pregame warmups:
QB Jarrett Stidham
K Nick Folk
WR Nelson Agholor
CB Stephon Gilmore
RB Brandon Bolden
S Adrian Colbert
S Joshuah Bledsoe
LB Cameron McGrone
LS Joe Cardona
OLB Chase Winovich
LB Anfernee Jennings
LB Terez Hall
C David Andrews
TE Hunter Henry
DT Byron Cowart
Stidham, Gilmore, Winovich, Hall and Cowart have been on the active/physically unable to perform list since the start of training camp. Bledsoe and McGrone are on the non-football injury list, and both appear destined for rookie redshirts.
Folk has sat out the last five practices with an undisclosed injury. With the veteran unavailable, expect undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin to handle all field goals and extra points.
The Patriots were the only team to offer Nordin a contract after the 2021 NFL Draft, but the big-legged 22-year-old has impressed thus far in camp, going a perfect 14-for-14 on uncontested field-goal attempts across the team’s two in-stadium practices.
The Patriots signed long snapper Brian Khoury this week to replace Cardona, who will miss at least part of the preseason.
An undisclosed injury has hindered Agholor of late. The veteran wideout has been absent or limited in each of the last three practices and has not caught a pass in competitive 11-on-11 drills since last Tuesday.
Andrews and Hunter have yet to return to the field since suffering hand and shoulder injuries, respectively, during Sunday’s practice. Andrews also celebrated the birth of his first child this week.
Jennings is a notable addition to the absent list. The 2020 third-round draft pick has participated in every practice since making his training camp debut July 31.
Patriots starters likely will receive relatively light workloads Thursday night, but head coach Bill Belichick said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s pregame show that most, if not all, players who are dressed will see at least some game action.
“We plan to play most all the players that are dressed,” Belichick said. “Maybe one or two exceptions.”
Veteran quarterback Cam Newton is expected to start behind center for New England, with rookie Mac Joens relieving him.