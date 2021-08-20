Patriots Injuries: Bill Belichick Unsure On N’Keal Harry, Josh Uche

The New England Patriots lost two players to injuries during Thursday night’s 35-0 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Head coach Bill Belichick didn’t have much to offer on either the following morning.
Asked for an update on the status of wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who was seen leaving Lincoln Financial Field with his arm in a sling, Belichick replied: “We just got back here a couple hours ago, so we’ll see how things are today. I’m not sure.”
A question about linebacker Josh Uche yielded similar results.
“Again, we’ve only been back here a few hours,” Belichick said. “It usually takes a day or two on the day after the game to kind of resolve everything. So we’ll just see how that process goes. I really don’t know.”
Harry fell hard on his left shoulder while attempting to catch a Mac Jones deep ball just before halftime. He was helped off the field by team trainers and did not return.
Uche, who’s looked poised for a breakout season after a strong spring and summer, played just six defensive snaps before leaving with an injury.
A number of Patriots players missed Thursday’s game with injuries, including tight ends Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Matt LaCosse; cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant; defensive tackle Lawrence Guy; long snapper Joe Cardona and kicker Nick Folk. Corner Stephon Gilmore, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, linebacker Terez Hall and defensive tackle Byron Cowart all are on the physically unable to perform list and have yet to take the field this summer.
The Patriots will play their third and final preseason game next Sunday against the New York Giants. They’ll also join the Giants for two days of joint practices this Wednesday and Thursday.