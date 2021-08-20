Patriots Injuries: Bill Belichick Unsure On N’Keal Harry, Josh Uche

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots lost two players to injuries during Thursday night’s 35-0 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Bill Belichick didn’t have much to offer on either the following morning.

Asked for an update on the status of wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who was seen leaving Lincoln Financial Field with his arm in a sling, Belichick replied: “We just got back here a couple hours ago, so we’ll see how things are today. I’m not sure.”

A question about linebacker Josh Uche yielded similar results.

“Again, we’ve only been back here a few hours,” Belichick said. “It usually takes a day or two on the day after the game to kind of resolve everything. So we’ll just see how that process goes. I really don’t know.”

Harry fell hard on his left shoulder while attempting to catch a Mac Jones deep ball just before halftime. He was helped off the field by team trainers and did not return.

Uche, who’s looked poised for a breakout season after a strong spring and summer, played just six defensive snaps before leaving with an injury.