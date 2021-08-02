Patriots’ Jalen Mills Shares Why He’ll Give Bill Belichick ‘Everything He Has’

NESN Logo Sign In

The feeling came over Jalen Mills the first time he met his new coach in person.

Bill Belichick came up to him in the team cafeteria shortly after the defensive back signed with the New England Patriots, and Mills has been in awe ever since.

“He’s just talking to me, telling me, ‘Happy to have you. Glad for you to be here,'” Mills said of the March encounter, via The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. “I literally turned my back to him and screamed out loud, ‘This is Coach Belichick. This is ? excuse my language ? but I’m like, ‘This is (expletive) Coach Belichick.'”

Mills clearly plans to take advantage of the fact that his coach is a defensive mastermind regarded as the greatest football coach of all time.

With training camp off and running in New England, the lure hasn’t completely worn off. Mills shared that during an offseason program in May, he received some one-on-one coaching from Belichick.

“I was like, ‘This dude, like, Coach Bill is coaching me,'” Mills said. “It’s crazy to me. But I think that’s a great feeling, though. That’s me wanting to give him everything that I have. At the end of the day, he didn’t have to do that. That’s his job, but he’s a head coach. That?s what he has assistants for. I definitely appreciate it.”

Mills shared he makes it a point to stay quiet and soak up everything he hears when in earshot of Belichick — even if he’s coaching someone else.