Patriots Joint Practice Observations: Mac Jones Dazzles Vs. Giants

During one stretch, Jones completed 18 consecutive passes to seven different receivers across multiple periods. He was 15-for-17 in 11-on-11s at one point before a couple of late incompletions.

“He’s working extremely hard,” veteran running back James White said after practice. “He’s getting a lot of reps now. He’s taking control of the huddle and just trying to do the best he can, just making sure everybody is on the same page so we can go out there and execute not just for one period, but throughout the entire practice.”

Some of Jones’ best work came during two-minute situations. He capped one by connecting with White on a wheel route, perfectly placing a pass on the running back’s back shoulder as he outraced linebacker Blake Martinez.

Later, during a two-minute drill that closed out practice for the Patriots’ offense, Jones delivered his finest completion of the day: a 35-yard rainbow to Jakobi Meyers in the corner of the end zone. Meyers beat safety Logan Ryan and cornerback Darnay Holmes on the play.

A less explosive Jones highlight came two plays earlier when he saw Jabrill Peppers flying through the center of the line on a safety blitz, dashed to his right, and fired to Isaiah Zuber along the sideline for a quick completion.

Jones’ most glaring mistake came early in practice when he underthrew a crossing Agholor, resulting in a near-interception by safety Xavier McKinney. The QB also was flagged for delay of game on one 11-on-11 rep and took a coverage sack in 7s. Later, he yelled out in frustration after a Giants D-lineman swatted down a pass intended for running back Damien Harris. (Jones appeared to be angry at himself for not setting the protection correctly.)

These errors were few and far between, however. In our view, here’s what happened on Jones’ six incompletions:

7-on-7s:

-Complete to Henry in the back of the end zone, but the tight end only got one foot down

-Held the ball a tick too long before throwing to Agholor, broken up by starting cornerback James Bradberry

11-on-11s:

-Poorly thrown by Jones, near-INT by McKinney

-Batted at the line, intended for running back Harris

-Just out of the reach of a diving Kendrick Bourne across the middle (Bourne later called this a drop)

-Throwaway on a goal-line rep

Of the 40 passes Jones attempted, the McKinney breakup was the only one that could be classified as a blatantly “bad” throw. That’s a superb performance by a first-year quarterback against an unfamiliar opponent’s top defense.