Jonathan Jones Injury: Patriots Get Good News On Slot Cornerback

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones reportedly avoided serious injury Thursday.

The ailment that knocked Jones out of the Patriots’ second joint practice with the New York Giants was “minor” and “nothing significant,” according to a report Friday from Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

Jones was seen limping off the practice field with team trainers. He also missed time last week with an undisclosed injury, sitting out one joint practice with the Philadephia Eagles and the Patriots’ second preseason games.

Jones is New England’s top slot cornerback, and he also has experience at safety. His position group has lacked depth throughout the summer with Stephon Gilmore on the physically unable to perform list. Gilmore, the Patriots’ No. 1 outside corner, has not practiced or played since suffering a season-ending quad injury last December. He also reportedly wants a new contract.

The Patriots boosted their cornerback depth Thursday by trading for Baltimore Ravens rookie Shaun Wade, a projected first-round prospect who fell to the fifth after a disastrous final season at Ohio State. Wade has played both outside and in the slot; it’s unclear how the Patriots plan to deploy him.

New England wraps up its preseason schedule this Sunday night against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.