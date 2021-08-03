NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones impressed many onlookers with one specific throw to wideout Kendrick Bourne on Friday.

Media members in attendance at Gillette Stadium for the training camp practice called it the “prettiest pass of day” and the “best throw of camp so far.”

Bourne was equally as impressed by the first-round pick.

“I told him after, ‘I don?t know how you got it in that window,’ ” Bourne said when asked about the rep following Monday’s practice, per the team. “But you know, the league is about a little bit of separation. We’re not going to always beat them by five yards. It’s half a yard. Maybe less than a yard. So for him to have that kind of accuracy, it’s impressive, man. I’m excited to see him grow each day.”

Bourne acknowledged how it is a major part of his job to make those kind of catches in tough situations, too.

“My job is to get open for him. So if he sees me, the faster I get open, the easier it is for him to hit me,” Bourne added. “Yeah, his decision-making is pretty up to par.”

Jones, who was drafted No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, is in competition with quarterback Cam Newton for the starting job. Head coach Bill Belichick, however, expressed how Newton is the team’s starter as it stands.