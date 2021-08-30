Kenny Britt Apparently Still Salty About Being Cut By Patriots In 2018

NESN Logo Sign In

It by no means was a haymaker, but Kenny Britt, of all people, threw a shot at the Patriots on Monday.

It all started when fellow former Patriot (and current Miami Dolphins defensive back) Jason McCourty tweeted about looming roster cutdowns.

“Some of the worse days of the NFL season,” McCourty wrote. “Seeing so many teammates and good players being released always sucks. I’ll never forget my rookie year in Tennessee hiding in the players lounge with (Britt) hoping the Titans weren’t sending me home. Cherish the moments!”

In a quote-tweet, Britt, who appeared in three games for New England in 2017 and was cut before the 2018 season, indicated there still is salt in the wound.

“Bra, I think we both knew you wasn’t going anywhere,” he wrote. “You did your thing that camp. You even kept me locked in by your work effort and how much you stayed in that play book?. Now if you want to talk about me getting cut by the Patriots after having the best OTAs &1st week of?”

Britt added: “Camp of my career, I was ready to do some damage that year.”