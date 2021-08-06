Patriots Mailbag: Spotlighting New England’s Dark-Horse Roster Hopefuls

Joejuan Williams and Michael Jackson also have had more lowlights than highlights this summer. The Patriots badly need to get Gilmore back before Week 1.

@JDEZ1687

I?ve seen Harry?s name a lot since camp started. Do you think he has a higher chance of making the roster now or will he be trade bait?

Both? I’d say Harry performing well this summer boosts his chances of earning a roster spot and increases his trade value. And this has been an especially strong camp from the third-year wideout. He’s been arguably the Patriots’ most impressive receiver over the last three or four days. And perhaps most importantly, he’s stayed healthy thus far after missing time in each of his first two NFL training camps.

I must say, I feel better about Harry’s odds of sticking on the roster through cutdown day than I did at the outset of camp. It wouldn’t shock me, though, if he had an above-average performance in a preseason game and then was traded while his value was at its highest, a la Jacoby Brissett in 2017.

@wifiwolfpack

Aside from Harry, who I’ve seen rave reviews for, who has impressed you the most so far?

Safety Adrian Phillips has probably been the MVP of training camp thus far. He’s been all over big-money tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

@ChefdDds89

Is Keene getting a 2nd year redshirt? And do you know what?s happening with Wino?

If not a full redshirt, the odds of Dalton Keene at least beginning the season on the physically unable to perform list are rising by the day. He’s been a ghost this summer, unlike most of the other PUP guys, who can be seen rehabbing and conditioning. A prolonged PUP stint might be the best-case scenario for the 2020 third-round pick, though, as he’d have a very difficult time earning a 53-man roster spot at this stage.

As for Chase Winovich, he appears closer to returning, but there’s no word on when that might happen. It’s not even clear what type of injury he’s dealing with. If he stays on PUP through final cuts, he’ll be ineligible to play in the Patriots’ first six games. My guess is he makes it back onto the field this summer and sticks on the roster, but he’s missing out on valuable reps in a crowded outside linebacker room.

@MericanWood1776

How does Hightower look? Any rust from taking last season off?

Dont’a Hightower definitely looks leaner after his year off, and I haven’t seen any evidence to indicate he’s lost a step. He should slip seamlessly back into the Patriots’ defense, playing both off the ball and on the edge. The biggest question with him is how his body will hold up to repeated contact after going 18 months without hitting anybody.

@gbloftus

Which skill player do you think will lead the team in touchdowns this season?

Since I expect the Patriots to lean on the run game again this year, I’ll go with Harris. I think he can get double-digit rushing touchdowns behind this very good offensive line. It’s hard to predict a receiving TD leader between Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Smith and Henry.